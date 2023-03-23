15-year-old Georgetown County student faces charges after bringing unloaded BB gun to school

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the age of the student that was provided by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year old student will face charges after being caught with an unloaded BB gun on school grounds Thursday morning, according to Georgetown County officials.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a weapon at Waccamaw High School.

The student had the BB gun in a backpack on the bus, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

He will be charged with weapon on school property and remanded into his parents’ custody, the statement said.

The school is operating under normal conditions. At no time were students or staff in danger, officials said.