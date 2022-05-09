15-year-old girl accused in shootout says state offered 20 years in prison

Nicole Jackson, charged in a shootout with Volusia County deputies last summer, talks with her attorney Larry Avallone, Thursday, May 5, 2022, before the start of a hearing in the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

Nicole Jackson-Maldonado, the teen accused of breaking into a house and shooting at deputies, told a friend that prosecutors have offered her a plea deal that would send her to state prison for 20 years.

That would be a starkly different outcome for her than that of the now 13-year-old boy who ran away with her on June 1, 2021, from the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise and faced the same charges. The boy could be free from a juvenile facility in less than three years.

"They're trying to force her into a plea bargain of 20 years in prison. All that is going to do is ruin that child's life," said Jean Bailey, a DeLand woman who has befriended the teen and often talks to her by telephone.

Girl ruled competent: 14-year-old girl accused of trying to kill Volusia deputies in shootout ruled competent

Examining the runaways' gunfight: 'I'm all for not killing kids but … we need to do something'

Bailey said that Jackson-Maldonado, who was 14 at the time of her arrest, told her of the 20-year prison offer during one of those talks. The teen would be placed on probation following her release.

Jackson-Maldonado's public defender Larry Avallone declined comment after a hearing.

7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza's spokesman Assistant State Attorney Bryan Shorstein declined to comment on the plea offer as well.

"It isn't appropriate for our offices to discuss plea offers on open cases," he said. "We will save our comments for the courtroom."

Jackson-Maldonado, who turned 15 in jail, was charged in adult court with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer (firearm), burglary of a dwelling while armed, and criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more. Those were the same charges the boy plead to. Since he was charged as a juvenile, The News-Journal is not naming him.

The first two charges are punishable by up to life in prison, but since Jackson-Maldonado is a juvenile her sentence would be reviewed and she could be released after serving 25 years.

Story continues

The boy was adjudicated guilty in March in juvenile court and was sent to a maximum-risk commitment program, where youths generally spend 18 to 36 months in a facility depending on their behavior and response to treatment. When the boy leaves the facility he will be on conditional release, a juvenile version of probation.

Jackson-Maldonado has been held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail since her release from a hospital several days after the incident in which she was shot by deputies after she walked out of the house with a firearm and pointed it at them, according to reports. No deputies were shot in the incident.

She appeared in adult court on Thursday before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn for a case management hearing.

Avallone told the judge that they were still taking depositions in the case. Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas agreed that they needed more time.

Blackburn set a hearing for June 8 at which time the judge said they would have a better idea of whether the case was headed for a trial.

That's where the teen should take the case: to trial, said Bailey. She said that she spoke to Jackson-Maldonado seven times on Wednesday, because the girl was nervous about Thursday's court hearing.

Deputies cleared: Volusia Sheriff's deputies cleared in shootout with children who left Methodist group home

Bailey said she has written a letter to Larizza saying that Jackson-Maldonado has been "overcharged."

She said Jackson-Maldonado was remorseful.

"She knows what she did is wrong. She knows that she deserves punishment," said Bailey, adding that getting shot several times and spending a year in the county jail was sufficient punishment for a 15-year-old.

She said Jackson-Maldonado was frightened by the prospect of two decades in state prison and did not want to accept the plea deal.

"She is scared. She don't want to take it and we're encouraging her not to take it. We are encouraging her to go to trial," Bailey said. "We do believe that a jury trial will be better for Nicole than the system that has already failed her and just wants to lock her away for good."

Bailey was in the courtroom on Thursday. After the hearing, she walked back to her Jeep where she had placed a sign on the vehicle's windshield that read “Justice for Nicole.” She had other signs in the Jeep.

Jean Bailey holds a sign in support of 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado, who is charged in a shootout with VCSO deputies last summer, Thursday May 5, 2022 in the S. James Foxman Justice Center parking lot following a hearing.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood last year had expressed some willingness to forgive Jackson-Maldonado after she wrote an apology letter to him. When asked about the 20-year prison offer, Chitwood declined to comment because he had not yet spoken to the State Attorney's Office.

Jackson-Maldonado was also accused in April 2021, before the shootout, of setting fires in vacant lots in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. One of the fires threatened a house and damaged a fence, the reports stated. She was not charged as an adult in that case.

She has also been taken into custody a number of times under the state's Baker Act, which allows for the involuntary commitment of someone who is deemed a threat to themselves or others. The boy involved in the incident has also been Baker Acted.

Boy enters no contest pleas

In March, the boy entered no contest pleas to the same three charges that Jackson-Maldonado faced.

Circuit Judge Linda Gaustad adjudicated the boy guilty and sentenced him to a maximum-risk commitment program, in which juveniles generally spend 18 to 36 months depending on their behavior.

The judge reserved ruling on restitution to pay for the damages to the house.

Near the end of the boy's hearing, Volusia County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Don Maxwell stood up and spoke to the boy.

During the shooting, Maxwell had taken cover as the boy and the girl shot at deputies, bullets striking the tree Maxwell stood behind, according to reports.

Maxwell looked toward the boy and told him he was forgiven.

“I remember you. I forgive you. I challenge you to be better,” Maxwell said. “I want to see you one day be the person … the person that I know you can be. You have a big heart. You have a long life ahead of you. And I will say a prayer for you every day.”

Recently: Florida's COVID cases jump to highest level in 2 months, but hospitalizations remain low

Jeff Deen, who was the boy’s defense attorney, said the child was remorseful.

“He's learned a lot from this,” Deen said about the boy. “He apologizes for everything that happened. He is sorry for everything that occurred.”

Deen thanked Maxwell and praised law enforcement and first responders for avoiding “an unmitigated tragedy” when they confronted the two children.

After the boy's hearing, Maxwell declined to comment on whether Jackson-Maldonado should receive the same outcome in her case, saying he could not comment since it was still open.

The shootout

On June 1, Jackson-Maldonado got into an argument with staff at the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise where she was living. It all started, according to a report, because she wanted to go outside and catch lizards.

Jackson-Maldonado, then 14, and the boy, then 12, ended up breaking into a house and arming themselves with an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a pistol they found inside, according to reports.

The boy later told investigators that once they found the firearms and the deputies arrived, the girl said she was going to take them on like in the video game "Grand Theft Auto."

According to the boy, Jackson-Maldonado said "I'm going to roll this down like GTA," Chitwood said last year.

When Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies surrounded the house, Jackson-Maldonado and the boy started shooting at the deputies, reports stated.

Deputies initially held their fire. But in the end, deputies shot Jackson-Maldonado after they said she pointed a shotgun or rifle at them, according to reports. At least one deputy said he believed she fired the weapon. The boy surrendered and was not shot.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida girl, 15, accused in shootout offered 20 years in prison