15-year-old girl arrested after threat to Jeff High School

Outside the new Lafayette Jeff Natatorium, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A tip of a social media threat of a school shooting at Jefferson High School ended with the arrest of a 15-year-old girl whom police suspect made the Snapchat post, Lafayette police said.

The threat was removed from social media so quickly that Lafayette police did not receive calls from parents.

Police received the tip about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, sparking the investigation that led officers to the 800 block of Eastwich Drive at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, where they arrested the teenage girl.

Police did not find the girl's threat credible, but as a precaution, Lafayette police had extra officers on site at Jeff High School for Thursday classes.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police arrest 15-year-old girl after threat of school shooting