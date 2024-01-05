15-year-old girl charged as adult in stabbing of fellow student on bus leaving Erie High

Erie police have charged a 15-year-old girl as an adult in a Wednesday afternoon stabbing on an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus that was transporting students home from Erie High School.

Investigators accuse Anaya R. Graves of swinging a knife on the EMTA bus in the direction of another 15-year-old girl, who was stabbed twice to the torso, according to information in her criminal complaint. The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. Updated information on the victim's condition was not available from Erie police Friday morning.

More: Teen facing charges after 15-year-old girl stabbed in altercation on bus outside Erie High

Detectives charged Graves with two felony counts of aggravated assault and with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

She was charged under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro arraigned Graves on the charges late Thursday afternoon and set bond at $25,000. She was placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, according to Erie police.

Erie police have charged a 15-year-old girl in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus that was transporting Erie High School students after school on Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported on Wednesday at about 3:50 p.m. According to information in the affidavit of cause filed with the criminal complaint against Graves, the EMTA bus had picked up students at Erie High, 3325 Cherry St., and was traveling south on Cherry Street when Graves got into a physical altercation with the victim.

During the fight, Graves produced a knife and began swinging it in the direction of the victim's torso, detectives wrote.

Police said Thursday that the victim was stabbed in the chest and stomach.

Investigators said Friday that they do not know how Graves obtained the knife, which was not recovered by police after the incident. Students at Erie High must pass through metal detectors to get into school.

Investigators said information from witnesses and from surveillance video from the bus identified Graves as the suspect in the stabbing.

Graves fled the area after the stabbing but was taken into custody on Thursday, according to police.

Counselors and other staff members in the Erie School District were made available to provide support and resources to students following the incident, district officials said in a statement issued to the Erie Times-News on Thursday.

"Safety continues to be our top priority. To that end, in recent years we have implemented a number of important safety measures districtwide that we continually evaluate and adjust as needed," the statement reads.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Teen girl faces adult charges in stabbing of 15-year-old on Erie bus