15-year-old girl charged with murder of Bronx man in Carteret
CARTERET – A 15-year-old girl has been charged with fatally stabbing a Bronx man she knew at a borough home Wednesday night.
The girl, whose name has not been released due to her age, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
The teen is being detained pending a preliminary hearing in Superior Court.
Around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a Roosevelt Avenue home on a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived they found Zion Barton, 18, of the Bronx, who had suffered a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment where he died, according to the prosecutor's office.
READ: Carteret police: Eyewitnesses sought in man's stabbing
An investigation by Carteret Detective Anthony Ramos and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sean Sullivan determined the teen girl allegedly stabbed Barton.
