15-year-old girl dead, man injured in south Phoenix shooting. Here's what we know

A girl is dead, and a man was hospitalized in a Monday night shooting in south Phoenix, where a teen suspect was apprehended.

The suspect was detained at the scene and referred to the Juvenile Court Center for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges, according to police.

Officers responded to a call about a teen and a man being shot at a home near Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road, police said. Officers found 15-year-old Daniella Espinosa lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. Daniella was rushed to a hospital by a fire crew but died from her injuries, police said.

Officers were told by witnesses that a second victim was taken by someone to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. Multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting remained in the area to speak with investigators, police said.

Detectives learned there was a male teen inside with a firearm just before the shooting, police said. The suspect was seen with the firearm and multiple shots were fired, hitting the two victims, according to police.

The firearm investigators think was used by the suspect was also recovered, police added.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Girl dead, man injured in south Phoenix shooting