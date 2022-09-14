15-year-old girl dies, another found overdosing at Hollywood high school

A 15-year-old girl has died after two students were found suffering apparent overdoses at a Hollywood, California, high school Tuesday evening, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there may be additional cases after fire officials responded to two other overdose calls nearby, sparking concern over potential fentanyl-laced pills.

Police responded to Bernstein High School in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place in Hollywood for an overdose investigation around 9 p.m., after the school was closed.

A parent whose stepdaughter was missing found her at the high school and said she appeared to be “a victim of an overdose,” police said in a news release.

The teen told the parent that a friend was in the women’s restroom in the school. The parent found a school employee, entered the restroom and found the friend unresponsive from an apparent overdose, according to police.

The parent administered aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Her name has not been released pending family notification.

The first victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition, police said.

Both females were 15, Lt. John Radtke with the LAPD West Bureau Homicide Unit said.

The two teens apparently attempted to purchase Percocet at Lexington Park, about half a mile south of Bernstein High School, earlier in the day, but after ingesting the pills they immediately felt ill and suffered an overdose, Radtke said.

Police later learned that the Los Angeles Fire Department had two additional calls of overdoses in the area of Lexington Park.

“It is believed that the overdose victims are students of Bernstein and local high schools,” police said.

Authorities are warning about the dangers of pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, that was behind most drug overdose deaths in 2021.

Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, distributed through illegal drug markets and often added to other drugs because of its potency, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The investigation into the overdoses is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call West Bureau Homicide investigators.

Bernstein High School will be open for classes Wednesday, with grief counselors on-site to support students and staff, district officials said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District released a statement Wednesday morning saying it was aware “a student passed away" at the school campus.

“We are working with the Los Angeles Police Department, the lead agency on this ongoing investigation, and at this point and due to confidentiality issues, we have no further information to share," the statement said.

“As we work together with LAPD to uncover the details of this tragic situation, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both students," the statement added.

NBC News has reached out to the school for comment on the tragedy.

