15-year-old girl dies after arriving at hospital with a gunshot wound, Olathe police say

A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound at an Olathe-area hospital Friday night, according to police.

The Olathe Police Department said officers were contacted around 10:51 p.m. by Olathe Medical Center after the girl arrived with an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers helped bring the girl into the hospital for life-saving measures, but she was later pronounced dead.

In their preliminary investigation, police said they have determined that the shooting happened near the 16900 block of West 127th Street. Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The killing is the fifth homicide of the year in the Kansas City metro, according to data maintained by the Star.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.