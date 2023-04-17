15-year-old girl dies nearly one week after being struck by car in driveway in Middleton, DA says

A 15-year-old who was struck by a car in a Middleton driveway last week has died of her injuries, the district attorney and police chief said Monday.

The victim, who was not identified on Monday, was injured on April 10 when a vehicle hit her in the driveway of 1 Meadowlark Farm Lane, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Middleton Police Chief William Sampson said in a statement Monday night.

She was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died of her injuries on Sunday, officials said.

The driver of the car that struck the girl remained at the scene and has cooperated with authorities, Tucker and Sampson said.

A preliminary investigation found the teen’s death appears to have been accidental.

The case remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Middleton Police Department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW