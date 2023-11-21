15-year-old girl fatally shot: One of two persons of interest in custody

Nov. 20—A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information on two persons of interest in a shooting Friday in Harrison Twp. that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering the reward to anyone with details that lead to the location, arrest and prosecution of 29-year-old Tommy Moreland and 32-year-old Denisha Tenae Taylor.

Taylor was booked around 4:30 p.m. Monday into the Montgomery County Jail, where she is held on suspicion of murder, complicity, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Formal charges have not been filed.

Deputies are still seeking Moreland.

Submit tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, 937-222-7867 (STOP), or people can call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identified Moreland and Taylor as persons of interest in a shooting that happened around 7:05 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive.

People in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to the sheriff's office.

A 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the one of the vehicles, a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala, and was shot. The driver took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released as of Monday.

A marron Toyota RAV4 fled the shooting scene and reportedly was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement several hours after the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle was later found abandoned several miles away.

Investigators identified Moreland and Taylor as the driver and passenger of the Toyota on surveillance video at a carwash. They are considered persons of interest for murder, failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer and tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff's office.