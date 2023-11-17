15-year-old girl killed after shots fired from vehicles in Harrison Twp.

Nov. 17—A 15-year-old girl has died after she was shot while in a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Friday morning.

Around 7:04 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive on a reported shooting.

People in two vehicles were shooting at each other at the intersection, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen was a passenger in one of the vehicles, a 2010 white Chevrolet Impala, during the shooting. The driver of vehicle took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The second vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators are asking for the public's help gathering additional information about this incident. Anyone with information on the vehicle that fled or its occupants should call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357 (HELP) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).

The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff' Office's Special Investigations Unit.