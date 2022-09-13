LOCATED: 15-year-old girl missing nearly a week located after not coming home from school, MPD says

UPDATE 09/13/2022 11:10 a.m.:

According to the Memphis Police Department, Takirra Milam has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 15-year-old girl has been missing nearly a week, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Takirra Milam was last seen in the 1800 block of Clunan on Sept. 6. She left the residence, in the 1800 Block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Milam’s brother said he last saw and spoke with his sister in the morning of Sept. 6 before school, while she was in the bathroom, according to a release.

Her brother stated, he assumed she was getting ready for school, and he left the house before she did, police said.

MPD said she was last seen at Cordova High School but never came home from school.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5′5.”

MPD said she has black/burgundy braids. No clothing description is available.

If you see her, contact police at 901-636-4479.

