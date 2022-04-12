15-year-old girl missing over 2 weeks, Memphis police say

A 15-year-old girl is missing, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said Kyra Wallace has been missing since March 25 from the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue.

Wallace walked away from a facility and has not returned.

Have you seen this juvenile?

Report #2203010889ME pic.twitter.com/jFJoMVSv9e — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 12, 2022

She is 5′2″ and has red hair and brown eyes.

MPD said she was wearing a white pullover sweater and navy pants.

If you see her, contact Memphis Police at 901.636.4479.

