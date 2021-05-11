15-year-old girl pleads guilty to murder in death of Uber Eats driver

Tim Fitzsimons and Elisha Fieldstadt
·1 min read

A 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to felony murder for her role in a carjacking that killed a 66-year-old Uber driver, according to authorities in Washington, D.C.

Claire Huber, spokesperson for DC Courts, confirmed that the 15-year-old, who is unnamed due to her age, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony murder.

The car reportedly crashed and flipped over near Nats Park, Washington, D.C. (Shomari Stone / NBC Washington)
All other charges were dropped.

The two teenagers were arrested after allegedly attempting to carjack an Uber Eats vehicle driven by Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old immigrant from Pakistan whose family remembered him as "a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family."

The teens allegedly used a stun gun on the driver, causing him to crash his car, the Metropolitan Police Department said in March.

When responders arrived at the scene, about a block from Nationals Park, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 15-year-old girl's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 4, Huber said.

Also on Tuesday, a court appearance for the unnamed 13-year-old arrested was rescheduled for May 19.

Uber offered its condolences to Anwar's family in a March statement.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time," the statement said. "We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

