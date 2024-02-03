15-year-old girl reported missing in Kannapolis, police say

The Kannapolis Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Lequanda Robinson was last seen at A.L. Brown High School on Feb. 1.

It is believed that she may have left on her own.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

