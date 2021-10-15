15-year-old girl reports she was sexually assaulted at Denton school; walkout planned

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Denton police continued on Friday to investigate a report of a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted on the campus of Denton Guyer High School earlier this month, according to news reports.

The girl was taken to a local hospital after the alleged assault on Oct. 6.

A 17-year-old boy is accused in the sexual assault on the campus, at 7501 Teasley Lane in Denton, according to WFAA-TV.

No one has been arrested in the case as of Friday as the investigation continued.

WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner, reported that students planned a walkout Friday outside of the Denton high school in protest.

On Thursday, the television station reported, the principal sent an email to parents encouraging students to remain in class.

Teachers would continue to record attendance while school officials monitored the protest, and no outside visitors would be allowed to participate, according to WFAA.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of this police investigation, we want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority,” Denton school district spokeswoman Julie Zwahr said in a statement to KXAS-TV.

