15-year-old girl says fellow student sexually assaulted her at high school in Cobb County

A 15-year-old girl says a fellow student sexually assaulted her at Harrison High School in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County Police, the girl said the assault took place after the other student followed her into a bathroom.

The school district notified parents of the incident and released the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“We are aware of a warrant issued for one of our students, alleging a heinous crime, and are cooperating fully with the Cobb County Police Department... we are confident our campus is secure and the safety of our students continues to be our primary focus.”

When Channel 2′s Audrey Washington asked for more details about the accuser and the student, school district officials wrote:

“Due to the ongoing investigation and laws regarding student privacy, we are unable to share more.”

