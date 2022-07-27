15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in West Rogers Park portable toilet, police looking for man

Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in a West Rogers Park portable toilet last week, police said.

Police warned the community about the July 19 attack in an alert sent Tuesday night. The man approached the girl in Green Briar Park in the 2600 block of West Peterson Avenue. at some point between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., police said. He then pulled her into a portable toilet stall and assaulted her, police said.

The man acted like the girl’s father to avoid suspicion, the alert said. The girl was eventually able to escape from him, police said.

Police believe the man was around 40 years old and he was wearing purple Crocs at the time, they said. No arrests had been made, and detectives are still investigating the attack, a police spokesperson said.