15-year-old girl shot and killed in Paterson's 5th Ward, sources say

A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Paterson’s 5th Ward late Wednesday night, making her the third city teenager killed by gunfire this year, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Four other people were injured in Wednesday’s shooting, which happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Essex and Madison streets, the sources said.

Authorities have not yet released the girl’s name nor additional details about the shooting, including whether more than one shooter was involved.

The girl became Paterson’s ninth homicide victim of the year. At this point in 2021, Paterson had 10 homicides and was on its way to setting a record for killings for the second consecutive year.

Paterson schools: Paterson Board of Education lifts school mask mandate, approves $801 million budget

For subscribers: 'Prank' with counterfeit bill triggered bat attack, false conviction, lawsuit says

The other teenagers killed by gunfire this year were both 18 years old — Nashaun Warren, an Eastside High School student, and Robert Cuadra, an honor student at Harp Academy who had already secured a college scholarship.

Warren was fatally shot on March 19 near the corner of 15th Avenue and East 24th Street in the 5th Ward. He died from his wounds 10 days later.

Cuadra was killed on Jan. 19 in the crossfire of a gang shootout on Godwin Avenue in the 4th Ward while he was bringing family groceries home.

Wednesday’s incident was Paterson’s 30th shooting of 2022, according to statistics compiled by Paterson Press from news releases issued by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The pace of gun violence in the city has dropped compared to last year, when there had been 40 shootings in Paterson by May 12.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ shooting leaves 15-year-old girl dead, sources say