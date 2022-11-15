15-year-old girl shot in Milwaukee, police say

Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read

A 15-year-old girl was shot on Milwaukee's far northwest side late Monday afternoon. She's expected to survive, Milwaukee police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The girl was at a location when a "physical altercation ensued," then was shot by a person involved in the altercation, according to police.

The girl was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police don't have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 15-year-old girl shot in Milwaukee, police say

