15-year-old girl shot in Milwaukee, police say

A 15-year-old girl was shot on Milwaukee's far northwest side late Monday afternoon. She's expected to survive, Milwaukee police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The girl was at a location when a "physical altercation ensued," then was shot by a person involved in the altercation, according to police.

The girl was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police don't have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

