16-year-old girl shot in Mount Oliver, investigation ongoing

Allegheny County investigators say two people left a 16-year-old girl lying on the sidewalk after she was shot. Both of those people were with the girl at the time, then left.

It happened along Penn Avenue in Mount Oliver on Saturday evening.

“It’s a shame. It’s the guns. The violence. These kids getting the guns … it’s gonna stop,” Barbara Nistrowski, who lives nearby, told Channel 11.

She’s concerned about the violence in her neighborhood, especially among teens.

“It’s very close to home. It’s either down here, or on that corner. It’s everywhere, really,” she said.

The shooting happened not far from

Brownsville Road, which is the main road through Mount Oliver.

There are several surveillance systems in the area, including one at a coffee shop. The owner told us detectives went there and asked for their video, but didn’t find any clues to the shooting.

Guadalupe Gonzalez, a mother who lives nearby, told us she’s going to be extra vigilant until there’s an arrest.

“It’s really scary to see that, and it breaks my heart. I look at the news, and it’s really scary the things we see around here,” Gonzalez said.

County investigators say it’s unclear if the teen girl was the intended target.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

