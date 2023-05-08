15-year-old girl shot near Mallard Creek Park in Charlotte

A 15-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Sunday in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Oehler Road near Mallard Creek Park.

Police said that there was a large gathering at the park before the shooting occurred, but it’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the teen was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, a report released to Channel 9 said that a second teen was hurt in the shooting but wasn’t taken to the hospital. Three vehicles were also shot into, according to the police report.

No suspects have been arrested yet.