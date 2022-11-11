15-year-old girl victim of homicide at Arlington home; 2nd person also found shot to death

A 15-year-old girl has been identified as a victim who was found shot to death in an Arlington home that firefighters found burning Thursday evening. authorities said Friday.

The girl was Mattie Kay Prescott, who was pronounced dead Thursday in an emergency room at a local hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Friday.

The teen was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m. Thursday from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the website.

The body of a second female with an apparent gunshot wound also was found in the home, Arlington police said, but authorities have not publicly identified her. Police have not commented on whether the second female is believed to have killed herself, but did say they are not searching for any suspects in connection with the deaths.

Arlington police said officers responded to a call about a possible suicidal person at the home just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Lynn Creek Drive.

Minutes later, a fire erupted at the home and Arlington firefighters responded to the scene, extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters entered the home and found a girl with an apparent gunshot wound. The girl, who was later identified as Mattie Prescott, was taken to the nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As a search continued in the home, crews found the second female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation continued Friday into the shooting.