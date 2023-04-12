15-year-old girl wounded in St. Paul shooting was innocent bystander, police say
Police believe a 15-year-old girl wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon was an innocent bystander.
Preliminary information indicated two males were shooting at each other in the Payne-Phalen area about 3:30 p.m. when the girl was shot in the leg, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. Both shooters ran away.
Police found one suspect, a 16-year-old, and arrested him. The other suspect wasn’t located Tuesday.
The girl, who was shot in the 900 block of Payne Avenue, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening injury, Ernster said.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Robot police dog returns to NYPD despite earlier criticism
Crime & Public Safety | Officer struck by gunfire while serving warrant during drug investigation in Granite Falls
Crime & Public Safety | 2 charged after puppy thrown from truck during Ramsey County pursuit
Crime & Public Safety | As St. Paul police plan to buy drones, public comment opens on policy
Crime & Public Safety | Little Canada mother sentenced to prison after 1-year-old dies from ingesting heroin and fentanyl