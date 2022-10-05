15-year-old and her boyfriend arrested after her dad is found dead, Nebraska police say

A 15-year-old girl reported finding her dad dead after coming home from school, but now she is accused of killing him, according to police in Nebraska.

She and her 16-year-old boyfriend have both been arrested and charged in connection to the 70-year-old man’s death, authorities said.

Police officers were called to the fatal stabbing at a south Lincoln apartment at 4:06 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, according to a news release. Officers found the man had been killed “with injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument.”

The victim’s daughter was taken to police headquarters and interviewed alongside other family members, Lincoln police said. Officers also found her boyfriend and brought him in for an interview.

The two teens were arrested based on “information obtained during the interviews, digital evidence and evidence collected at the apartment,” authorities said. They were placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention center.

The 15-year-old daughter faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to the news release. Her boyfriend faces a charge of aiding and abetting murder in the first degree.

“We would like to extend our condolences to (the victim’s) family and friends and ask members of the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” police said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000. Tipsters who would like remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

