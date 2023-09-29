15-year-old identified as person who burglarized Indiana County gas station

A 15-year-old has been identified as the person who burglarized a gas station in Indiana County Wednesday.

According to PSP, troopers responded to a burglary in process around 1:30 a.m. at One Stop, 90 Indiana Street, in Armagh Borough.

The suspect, who is seen on surveillance footage, broke through the front glass doors and stole “various items” before leaving.

According to state police, the juvenile had taken a family member’s red Toyota Tacoma and returned it after the burglary.

The juvenile will be charged via a written allegation filed before the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local Rite Aid is 1 of 500 locations nationwide slated to close Man allegedly assaulted usher with liquor bottles at PPG Paints Arena at Aerosmith concert Local mother of graduate killed hours after receiving degree looking to continue his legacy VIDEO: Longest-serving crossing guard in Castle Shannon weighs retirement after nearly 50 years of service DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts