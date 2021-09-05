15-year-old injured in shooting

Sep. 5—A 15-year-old was was injured in a late Friday night shooting in Indian Heights.

Just before midnight on Friday night, police from the Kokomo Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive. Police soon discovered that the house at been shot numerous times and that a 15-year-old male in the house had been hit and injured by one of the bullets, according to a KPD press release.

The juvenile was treated at Community Howard Regional Health, and his injury is non-life-threatening, police say.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, as of Saturday.

As such, KPD is asking for neighbors in the area to check their home camera systems to see if any portion of this event was captured.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.