15-year-old injured in shooting on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting on Getwell Road early Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Getwell Road just after 3 a.m. A male teenager was located and transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition, Police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.