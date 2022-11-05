15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting

A 15-year-old Benton City area teen was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the death happened at a home on the 27000 block of Ambassador PR in rural Benton County on Thursday night. The home is between West Richland and Benton City and sits amid several vineyards.

The sheriff’s office said that evidence suggests there was a fight between a man and a woman between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. when a 15-year-old got involved, and the man was wounded.

When deputies arrived they found 54-year-old Shane A. Taylor had suffered several life-threatening injuries and they attempted to render first aid. But Taylor died of his injuries at the home.

Investigators are still working to determine if the teen was acting in defense of the woman.

This map shows the area around the 27000 block of Ambassador PR in rural Benton County Google Maps

The Benton County Coroner’s Office plans an autopsy to confirm how Taylor died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-735-6555.

Taylor’s death is the 17th homicide in Benton County in 2022.

It’s the third teen under 16 to be arrested on suspicion of murder in Benton County this week.