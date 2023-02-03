15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip

A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to reports of an accident at the Paradise Public Fishing Area in Berrien County around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Berrien County is in south Georgia.

Troopers said the two boys were riding “on the outside” of the vehicle when both fell off.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a skull fracture and was taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old boy was run over. He was also taken to the hospital, where he died.

The boys’ names have not been released by police, but family members identified the boy who was killed only as Michael. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle and if anyone is facing charges.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the boy’s funeral expenses.

