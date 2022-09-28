15-Year-Old Killed During Shootout Between Police And Her Father

A teen named Savannah Graziano was tragically killed after being caught in the crossfire during a shootout near Hesperia, California.

The incident went down on Tuesday morning, and it occurred as deputies were homing in on the teen’s father, Anthony Graziano.

For context, Anthony was wanted for his suspected role in the killing of his wife, and he was believed to have abducted the pair’s daughter before going on the run.

“This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous. It is believed he is with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna Graziano,” authorities with the City of Fontana Police Department wrote on Facebook.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 15-year-old, and it included details on her father’s vehicle; eventually, someone spotted Anthony’s car on a SoCal highway, and authorities made contact.

“A pursuit ensued, and as a result of that pursuit, the suspect immediately starts firing at our deputies, putting several rounds through the windshield of the patrol unit,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus explained, according to PEOPLE.

Dicus also noted that the vehicle was “constantly shooting back at the deputies” during the pursuit.

“As a result of that, a fire fight ensued. During that fire fight, the suspect vehicle comes to rest — at which time a suspect exits the passenger side of the vehicle wearing tactical gear,” Dicus shared. “That subject starts to run toward Sheriff’s Deputies and during the gunfire goes down.”

Authorities identified the passenger-side suspect who attempted to flee the vehicle as Savannah Graziano, NBC News reports.

Police also note that, while it’s possible that the teen may have participated in the shootout and/or may have been armed while running toward them, they only know of one gun being used.

“The only weapon that we’re able to confirm right now is a rifle taken from the suspect vehicle,” Dicus said.

Regardless of the specifics, Savannah was nonetheless pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before noon on Tuesday; her father was also killed in the shootout.

We should add that it hasn’t been explicitly confirmed whether Savannah was struck by gunfire sent from the police, her father or both, though this should be cleared up through the coroner’s investigation.