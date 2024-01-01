15-year-old killed in New Year’s Eve accident along busy Myrtle Beach area highway

A 15-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle New Year’s Eve while walking along Highway 17 Business, according to police.

Austin Barnard died on the scene from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 31 near Stanley Drive near Surfside Beach, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Barnard was hit by a 2013 Ford Expedition. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.