UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. shooting

A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting in Harrison Twp. Friday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road just after 7 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

While at the scene, deputies learned that two people in two vehicles had been shooting at each other in the intersection, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

A 15-year-old female passenger of a 2010 white Chevrolet Impala involved in the incident was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by the driver of that car. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies said the other vehicle involved drove off from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.