15-year-old killed in shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side Saturday

A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side Saturday, the first minor to die in a homicide this year as child gun deaths plague the nation.

In a statement Monday, the Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m. Saturday on the 7300 block of West Mill Road. No other information was provided and police are seeking unknown suspects.

The incident marks the eighth homicide of the year. In 2023, homicides in Milwaukee dropped 20% from the year before, which was the city's third consecutive year of record-breaking homicides.

Nationally, homicides also saw a big drop in 2023 after a historic rise in 2020. But, similar to Milwaukee, they remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic years.

Child homicides also dropped in Milwaukee last year, from 27 to 21 as of Dec. 21. However, children are still being shot and killed at twice the rate of pre-pandemic years, according to data from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Public health officials, law enforcement and academics have pointed to easy access to firearms by children and increased gun carrying in general as factors behind a rise in child gun deaths.

In 2020, gun violence became the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

How to contact police

Anyone with any information about Saturday's homicide is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

