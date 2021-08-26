15-year-old latest in rash of young shooting victims

Aug. 26—ALBANY — Albany police were on the scene Thursday afternoon of another in what has become a rash of shootings of young victims in the city.

A dispatch to media from the Albany Police Department said that at around 2:39 p.m. Thursday, a 15-year old male, later identified as Jason Clark, had been shot at 1814 West Whitney Ave. Officers on the scene described the juvenile's condition as "critical," and investigators were working on gathering additional information.