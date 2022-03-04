15-year-old male arrested on 2nd-degree murder, other charges in Alexandria shooting

A 15-year-old male is the second juvenile arrested in a Feb. 19 fatal shooting on Lee Street, according to a release.

The Alexandria Police Department previously arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting that happened in the 2100 block of the street at a private event center. It killed another 17-year-old male and injured a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old.

First arrest: Teen arrested after Lee Street shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

Updated charges: Homicide charge added to charges facing teen after fatal Lee Street shooting

The 15-year-old was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a handgun and conspiracy to commit murder, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 2nd teen arrested on homicide charge in fatal Alexandria shooting