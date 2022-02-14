A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon, police said

A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Milwaukee Police. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on the 5700 block of North 65th Street and was the result of an argument, police said.

The victim is being treated at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

In January, at least five minors were victimized by gun violence in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. In 2021, during a record year of homicides and nonfatal shootings in Milwaukee, 13% of victims were minors.

Officials have repeatedly identified arguments as the primary cause behind roughly a third of homicides and nonfatal shootings in both 2020 and 2021, according to a previous Journal Sentinel report.

