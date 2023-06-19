15-year-old nearly ran over Tavares officer in stolen vehicle, cops say

A Tavares teenager was arrested early Sunday after nearly running over a police officer in a stolen vehicle, according to law enforcement.

The Tavares Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to the Atwater Apartments complex in Tavares after receiving a report of two dark-colored SUVs within the complex being driven by individuals wearing ski masks.

When police arrived, one of the SUVs fled the complex. The second SUV, driven by the 15-year-old teenager, was located by two officers still within the complex, police said.

The teenager allegedly drove towards the officers when they approached the vehicle, narrowly missing one officer by a few inches after the officer pressed himself against his patrol vehicle.

The SUV was soon located and the teenager was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after a foot pursuit. The Orlando Sentinel is not naming the teenager due to his age.

The occupants of the first SUV drove the vehicle to Eustis, where they fled on foot. They have not yet been located by law enforcement. Both SUVs were confirmed to have been stolen.

The 15-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer without violence.