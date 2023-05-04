15-year-old Norwalk girl charged for videotaping beating

May 4—NORWALK — The 15-year-old girl who allegedly took the video of four male teens beating a Norwalk teenager has been charged for her alledged role in the crime.

The girl now stands charged with attempted felonious assault, according to Huron County Juvenile Court Administrator Chris Mushett.

Meanwhile, one of the boys charged in the beating is set to go on trial Friday for his part in the assault, Mushett said.

On March 11, the Norwalk Police Department posted on its Facebook page, "The Norwalk Police Department is aware of a video being shared through social media showing the violent assault of a juvenile. Through a joint initial investigation with the Huron County Sheriff's Office, four male juveniles were taken into custody, just several hours after the assault occurred."

Subsequently, the male suspects were all charged with complicity in the commission of a robbery and attempted felonious assault, both third-degree felonies.

Three of the boys are 15 and one is 16. Two of the youths are Norwalk residents and two are Sandusky residents, according to Huron County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Ditz.