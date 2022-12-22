15-year-old officially charged as adult in murder of Lyft driver

A 15-year-old accused of killing a Lyft driver in January is officially facing charges as an adult.

Da’Trayvon Mitchell, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on four counts of murder, three counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges are related to the robbery and shooting death of Brandon Cooper, 35, of Beavercreek.

On Jan. 26, Dayton Police responded to the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue on reports of a crash. When they arrived on scene, Cooper was found dead in the car. Police said he had been shot and killed.

Officers found two shell casing at the intersection of West Grand and Ferguson Avenues. It was later learned that Cooper was a Lyft driver and on his way to an address nearby on Cambridge Ave.

Prior to finding Cooper, police responded to reports of a separate Lyft driver being robbed at gunpoint. The driver’s car, phone and other items were taken. She told police that four males had entered her car at the same address Cooper was on his way to. Two of the male allegedly pulled out guns and forced the driver out of her vehicle before driving off in her car.

Investigators later found the stolen car in a garage on Anna Street. Investigators surrounded that house on Anna Street and three people exited home. SWAT was called to get the other occupants out of the house.

Four juveniles, including Mitchell, were identified as having been involved with the robbery and shooting.

Mitchell initially faced charges in juvenile court, but his case was transferred to adult court earlier this month. Another one of the juveniles has a hearing next month to determine if their case will move to adult case.

Mitchell remains in custody in the Juvenile Justice Center. He’ll appear in court next on Dec. 29.

News Center 7 reported earlier this month that Cooper’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the rideshare company and the teens who are accused of killing him.