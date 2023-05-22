15-year-old pleads guilty to killing man during carjacking at Ga. Walmart

Two years after a man was shot and killed in a suspected carjacking, two people, including a 15-year-old have pleaded guilty.

The incident unfolded on the evening of July 7, 2021.

According to Warner Robins police, Gregory Lee Arnett was sitting in his car in the Walmart parking lot on Booth Road.

Police said while Arnett was sitting in his car with the windows down, Rickey Martin Jr., 22, of Warner Robins, and Anys Core Smith, 15, approached him.

Martin and Smith then reportedly demanded Arnett’s car, while holding him at gunpoint.

Warner Robins officials said there was a short scuffle over the gun Martin was holding before multiple gunshots were fired at Arnett’s car.

Authorities report that Arnett was shot twice. During the investigation, detectives learned that the fatal shot was fired from Smith’s gun.

Last week, both Smith and Martin pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder.

“I hope that the sentences delivered by Judge Adams will send a message that this type of brazenness will not be tolerated in our community,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters said.

Both Martin and Smith were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

