15-year-old reported missing, last seen on Oregon Street: Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a teen reported missing Wednesday who is considered “at-risk.”

Officials said Josue Nievas, 15, was last seen on Feb. 14, at around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Oregon Street.

In a release, the Bakersfield Police Department said Nievas is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away.

Nievas is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Nievas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

