15-year-old San Leandro teen missing for nearly 2 weeks

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a missing teenager out of San Leandro.

Phelina "Lina" Romero was last seen Sept. 15 at her home in the 16000 block of Los Banos St. in San Leandro, Alameda County deputies said.

Lina stands at 5 feet 3 inches and is 140 pounds. She has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

The 15-year-old is familiar with public transportation and the areas of Oakland and Stockton.

She did not have access to money when she disappeared but did have a cell phone that she uses without a sim card.

It's not known what she was last wearing.

Authorities said they are concerned about her safety and are asking the public to help find her. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.