RICHMOND, Ind. — A 15-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to a decade in prison for seriously injuring a local woman.

Savanna Haile Young of Indianapolis reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. She pleaded guilty to Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced her to 15 years with five years suspended to probation, according to Todd's sentencing order.

Todd credited Young with 128 days served and 42 days of good time. The maximum good-time credit would reduce the executed time to 7½ years.

She has been detained in the Allen County Juvenile Center, but will now be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Young was waived into adult court by Superior Court 3 Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who handles all county juvenile cases. A long list of rehabilitative placements and services, including at Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center, offered Young the past two years had not impacted her behavior, according to Dolehanty's order.

She ran away from Wernle the night of April 16 and broke into 77-year-old Bonnie Gibson's nearby home in the 2000 block of South L Street. Responding Richmond Police Department officers found a badly beaten Gibson with her throat cut, 10 cuts to her head, bruised and swollen cheeks, blackened eyes and a bruised nose, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After initially being transported to Reid Health, Gibson was flown by medical helicopter to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, which has a Level 1 trauma center, the affidavit said.

Young was later located with a cellphone and pink sweatshirt that had been taken from Gibson's home.

The 15-year total sentence is less than the 17½-year advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction. The sentencing range is 10 to 30 years.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: 15-year-old sentenced to decade in jail for injuring Richmond woman