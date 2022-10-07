15-year-old shoots 19-year-old during robbery, APD says
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers.
Police said the shooting happened on Thursday. Officers were called out to 91 Lakeview Drive NE about a person shot.
When they got to the scene, officers found a 19-year-old who had been shot. Police said he was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
After some investigation, police said the victim was shot by a 15-year-old boy. The boy was with an adult, at the time, suspected of a robbery.
Police said the suspect and victim are familiar with each other.
