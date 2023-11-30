15-year-old shot at Buckhead apartment building, police say

Atlanta police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in Buckhead Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 2591 Piedmont Road NE, which is the address to the Peninsula at Buckhead apartments. It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The teenager was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police did not say where he was shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit are at the scene working to determine what happened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or what led up to the shooting.



