15-year-old shot to death at Acworth apartment complex; 22-year-old arrested, police say

A 15-year-old was fatally shot at an Acworth apartment complex on Sunday, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m., Acworth police responded to a shooting call at the Cobblestone Landing Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old unresponsive.

The teen identified as Tayshawn Omari Dean died after he was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Acworth police arrested 22-year-old Lorenz McNeill in connection to this crime.

McNeill has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He remains in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation’s Division is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

