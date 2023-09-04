15-year-old shot in drive-by shooting while in bed, Phoenix police investigating

Phoenix Police are investigating the death of a teenage girl who was shot in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police report that around 8 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a residence near 107th Avenue and Camelback regarding a person that was shot. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Giaginette Brown with at least one gunshot wound.

Life saving measures were attempted by the Phoenix Fire Department, police said, but she did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation by detectives, police said, revealed that the girl was laying in her bed when shots entered her home between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the several bullets that entered the house hit the girl, according to police.

Police say they believe the home was the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate death of teen girl shot over the weekend