15-year-old shot during drive-by shooting in Dayton

A 15-year-old male has been shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting, a sergeant on scene said.

The Dayton Police Department and medics responded to the shooting, at approximately 7:17 p.m.

>>Shooting involving off-duty officer under investigation after aggravated robbery in Kettering

The child was shot near a residence on 819 Cherry Drive and Rugby Street, close to W Hillcrest Avenue, the sergeant said.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story and when News Center 7 learns more information, we will update the story.