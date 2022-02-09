15-year-old shot on Garland front porch in critical condition, police say

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after Garland police said he was shot while on the front porch of his house around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from police.

Police said the boy was on the porch with a friend when a family heard a gunshot. They went outside and found the victim on the front porch and told police the friend had left the area.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and as of Tuesday night was in critical condition.

The friend who was on the porch was found shortly after police arrived, according to the release, and was identified as another 15-year-old boy. He is currently being detained at the Garland Police Department.

Police said they’ve recovered the gun used in the shooting. It is unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional or which of the boys pulled the trigger, according to the release.